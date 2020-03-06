Cook County Commissioner Steps Down Months After FBI Raid

A member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners whose office and home were raided by FBI agents last fall has resigned from the board.

Jeffrey Tobolski did not give a reason for his departure in a one-sentence letter that he sent Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Friday. He also stepped down as mayor of the village of McCook.

Tobolski has not been charged with any crimes but in September, FBI agents raided both his home and his office in the village of McCook, where he is mayor. Last month, his chief of staff was indicted on federal bribe charges.