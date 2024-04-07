Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough dies following hospitalization, spokesperson says

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, a longtime Illinois politician who held multiple elected offices over her career, has died, a spokesperson said Sunday evening.

Yarbrough passed away on Sunday afternoon with her husband at her side, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Yarbrough's office revealed days prior that she had been hospitalized with a "serious medical condition" and was undergoing treatment.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Her family is requesting privacy, and we ask for prayers for the Clerk and her family at this difficult time," the previous statement read.

Further details on what the medical condition was weren't released.

Yarbrough was elected as the county's first African American and female clerk in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Before that, she served as the Cook County Recorder of Deeds and as Assistant Majority Leader in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Her family released the following statement:

“Karen Yarbrough was a wife, mother, sister, aunt and mentor to everyone who met her. So many of us stand on her shoulders and are actively walking pathways that she forged. As a public servant, she had the courage to stand in support of issues that were not always popular, but she knew them to be right.

She was a champion of women’s rights and a defender of the underprivileged and she touched so many people’s lives for the better. Proud is too small a word for what it means to have someone like her as part of our family.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Yarbrough a "devoted public servant who led a life full of incredible impact for the people of Illinois."

"She spent many years representing Maywood in the Illinois House of Representatives, where she passed landmark legislation and emerged as a leader for her community.

"As the first Black woman to be elected a Cook County Clerk, she inspired many and faithfully served all," his statement added. "Karen was always there to lend her support and she was a good friend. I will miss her dearly. My thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing."

Tributes began pouring in on social media after news of Yarbrough's passing emerged:

I am saddened to learn of the passing of my longtime friend and colleague, Karen Yarbrough. I will never forget the times we had on the best State Rep row in Springfield. Most recently, we were colleagues on the Illinois Democratic State Central Committee. pic.twitter.com/dbitchcUb7 — Dr. Robin Kelly (@RobinLynneKelly) April 7, 2024

My statement on the passing of Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough pic.twitter.com/nnw6sH3gKQ — Michael Frerichs (@MikeForIllinois) April 7, 2024

I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Clerk Karen Yarbrough and I want to extend my deepest condolences to her family and all who loved her. The state of Illinois got to know Karen as a trailblazer and a tenacious advocate with a remarkable legacy. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/b6rQ4j6TaO — Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (@SpeakerWelchIL) April 8, 2024

I'm very saddened to hear of the passing of Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, a dedicated public servant. My thoughts are with her family, loved ones, and friends. — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) April 8, 2024