Convenience Store Clerk Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery in West Ridge

Chicago police are searching for the gunman who they say shot and killed a convenience store clerk during an attempted robbery Monday night in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene after the shooting without any stolen goods -- but left a key piece of evidence behind.

At about 9:50 p.m. Monday, a male clerk, 66, was working behind the counter at J&K Food and Liquor at 6320 N. Western Ave. when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded money from the register, Chicago police said.

When the clerk refused to comply, the suspect shot the clerk in the chest, a report from the Chicago Sun-Times said.

According to police, the clerk then retrieved a gun and attempted to return fire but missed as the suspect began to flee the scene.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect rode a bike to the store but left it behind after fleeing on foot.

Video and photos from the scene show investigators placing evidence markers just outside the store along Western Avenue near items left behind, including the bicycle and what appears to be a cell phone or a cell phone case.

The victim's identity has not been released. According to police, no one is in custody and detectives are investigating.