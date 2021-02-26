Controversy Over Shooting That Happened in Front of Round Lake Beach Officer

Some residents in north suburban Round Lake Beach have questioned the actions of a village police officer who was feet away when a drive-by shooting took place Sunday morning.

Video from the incident on Golf View Drive shows a car driving down the road at approximately 1 a.m., and suddenly coming to a complete stop. A man is then seen dropping to the ground.

As the suspect vehicle drives away, footage shows a marked police car just feet behind, moments after shots were fired.

"They’re supposed to do their job," a homeowner, who wished not to be identified, told NBC 5. "They didn’t do nothing. I thought they were supposed to protect and serve. They’re not protecting."

The Round Lake Beach Police Department, however, says the video doesn't tell the full story.

In a Facebook post, the department explained the officer was patrolling the area when he noticed a suspicious pick-up truck.

Police officials say the officer was focused on the truck, as it drove past him when shots erupted. Unsure of where the shots came from, the officer began to investigate and call for back up.

"We commend our Officer for his foresight to patrol this area and his courage and remaining calm during a high stress, dangerous, and rapidly evolving incident," the department said in the Facebook post.

The homeowner, however, said he doesn't believe the police account of events, adding "the video speaks for itself."

As of Friday, detectives were still investigating and following up on leads.

While body camera and dash camera footage were captured, police don't have immediate plans to release the video, citing the ongoing investigation.