Controversy as Assault Weapons Ban Bill signed into law

With the governors signature tonight the assault weapon ban becomes law.

Governor J.B. Pritzker began by saying "Yesterday I began my second term as governor and today we made history, becoming the 9th state to institute an assault weapons ban and one of the strongest in the nation."

This legislation outlaws assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches.

Those who already own legal assault weapons now have to register them with State Police.

Richard Pearson with the Illinois State Rifle Association told us tonight that "This bill doesn't do anything for the criminal element. it is an attack on law abiding citizens."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

With senate approval earlier this week, house lawmakers followed suit today.

The 68 - 41 vote went mainly down party lines.

The deadly shooting at Highland Park's fourth of July parade was a driving force for the measure …which is praised by the Illinois Gun Violence prevention PAC.

CEO Kathleen Sances adds that "It restricts size of ammunition magazines to ten bullets for a long gun, and 15 bullets for a hand gun. We have not had limits before, so this is progress."

Highland Park ENT doctor, Elliot Lieberman also survived the parade massacre. He says this bill is critical and hopes in becomes federal law. "There's no reason that we should have a preventable cause of death as the leading cause of death in children."

Brady United- dot - org… who filed a lawsuit against Smith and Wesson after July 4th…. says this will undoubtedly save lives.

Tanya Schardt is with bradyunited.org who filed a lawsuit against Smith and Wesson after the Highland Park shooting and represents clients nationwide against the gun industry.

"It's uniquely a U.S. problem. We know that when when they involve high capacity magazines and assault weapons. more people are shot and more people die."