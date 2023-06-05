Contractor airlifted after falling into manhole at Northwest Indiana park

A private contractor working at a Northwest Indiana park was airlifted to a Chicago trauma center on Monday after falling into a manhole, authorities said.

In a Facebook post at around 5:06 p.m., the Hobart Fire Department said a contractor fell while entering a manhole at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Rd. With the assistance of a technical rescue team, Hobart firefighters pulled the individual to safety.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene and brought them to a Chicago trauma center, according to firefighters.

Information about the individual's condition wasn't available Monday evening.