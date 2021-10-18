john deere

Contract Talks Resume Between John Deere and Striking Workers

Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Contract talks between Deere & Co. and its 10,000 striking workers have resumed, but it wasn’t immediately clear how far apart the two sides remained Monday.

Both the Moline, Illinois-based company and the United Auto Workers union confirmed that talks had resumed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The strike began last Thursday after union members overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others depending on their positions in the factory.

Deere spokeswoman Jen Hartmann said the company remains “committed to the collective bargaining process and resolving the strike.”

Local

Cook County Jail 25 mins ago

Suspect in CTA Attack Arrested Again, 8 Days After He Was Released by Mistake

Zion Police Department 31 mins ago

Woman Shot, Killed Inside Zion Home After Gunman Opens Fire Outside, Authorities Say

The last major strike at the maker of agricultural and construction equipment came in 1986. This year’s strike comes as companies are dealing with worker shortages. Deere had predicted it would report record profits this year between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion on strong sales.

The contracts under negotiation cover 14 Deere plants, including seven in Iowa, four in Illinois and one each in Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

john deereMolinejohn deere strike
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us