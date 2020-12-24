Chicago Christmas

Consumers Shop Local While Picking Up Last Minute Gifts

Shoppers across the Chicago area have continued to come out to stores amid the coronavirus pandemic

By Chris Coffey

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Chicago area small businesses were boosted Thursday by a mix of last-minute shopping and customers wanting to support local businesses.

“This year, especially, I think it’s important to show up and do what you can,” said Adam Nirenberg.

Oak Park business owner Gail Eisner said people are making a consciences effort to shop local.

"They said, ‘we are here, we want to support you,’” Eisner said.

Milk Money Brewing, a new business in La Grange, served freshly-brewed beer-to-go to walk in customers.

“We had our pre-orders, which was a nice kind of base for us today, but a lot of people coming in, getting those crowlers for their social distancing Christmases and getting those last-minute tee shirts or glasses to drop in the stocking,” said vice president and general manager Lucas Bumba.

Last-minute shoppers also braved the cold weather at Oak Brook Center.

“It hasn’t been so crowded like it usually is,” said shopper Donna Young.

A spokesperson said the center has been busy throughout the holiday shopping season and many young guests continued the tradition of visiting socially distanced Santa.

