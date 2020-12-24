Consumers Shop Local While Picking Up Last Minute Gifts

Chicago area small businesses were boosted Thursday by a mix of last-minute shopping and customers wanting to support local businesses.

“This year, especially, I think it’s important to show up and do what you can,” said Adam Nirenberg.

Oak Park business owner Gail Eisner said people are making a consciences effort to shop local.

"They said, ‘we are here, we want to support you,’” Eisner said.

Milk Money Brewing, a new business in La Grange, served freshly-brewed beer-to-go to walk in customers.

“We had our pre-orders, which was a nice kind of base for us today, but a lot of people coming in, getting those crowlers for their social distancing Christmases and getting those last-minute tee shirts or glasses to drop in the stocking,” said vice president and general manager Lucas Bumba.

Last-minute shoppers also braved the cold weather at Oak Brook Center.

“It hasn’t been so crowded like it usually is,” said shopper Donna Young.

A spokesperson said the center has been busy throughout the holiday shopping season and many young guests continued the tradition of visiting socially distanced Santa.