Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side

A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said.

The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said the gunman fled in an unknown direction and no one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

An investigation remains ongoing.