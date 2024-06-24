Naperville

Construction worker fatally struck by vehicle in Naperville

Naperville Police Dept.

At around 10:04 a.m., police officers were called to the area of South Naper Boulevard and Heatherfield Circle for a traffic crash in which a construction worker had been struck, according to Naperville police.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the worker, who was not breathing. Police and fire department personnel performed CPR on the individual, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

The victim was a 55-year-old man from Addison who was serving as a subcontractor on a project for the city of Naperville. Police determined the vehicle involved was a silver 2007 Kia Sportage, which was driven by a 74-year-old woman from Mazon.

Traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department were called to the scene, authorities said. The roadway was closed for several hours but had reopened at around 2:30 p.m.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.

