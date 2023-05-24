‘Construction Incident' on Metra UP-W Train Tracks Limits Service; Delays Expected

Metra trains to and from the western suburbs were temporarily suspended Wednesday morning and service remains limited after a piece of construction equipment from Interstate 294 fell onto the line's train tracks, Metra officials said.

"Due to a construction incident near Berkeley station, Union Pacific West line service is temporarily suspended," a tweet from Metra said just after 4 a.m. "We anticipate inspection and repairs to take about three hours to complete."

According to Metra, inspection and repairs were expected to take approximately three hours, with a modified schedule expected upon completion.

At 5:36 a.m., an update from Metra said that service on the UP-W line had been restored, but that train commuters should still expect delays due to limited service.

"Service on the Union Pacific West line is restored," Metra said. "Inbound and outbound trains will be operating with limited service. Delays are anticipated."

NBC Chicago Traffic Reporter Kye Martin reports delays upwards of 40 minutes.

The Metra UP-W line runs from Elburn to Chicago, stopping in western suburbs including Geneva, Wheaton and Elmhurst.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.