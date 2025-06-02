Lake Michigan

Construction begins on pipeline to bring Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs

The Grand Prairie Water Commission is focused on delivering water to Crest Hill, Joliet, Channahon, Minooka, Romeoville, and Shorewood

By Kate Chappell

Construction officially began Monday on a 60-mile transmission pipeline that will bring Lake Michigan water to a half-dozen suburban communities.

The water will be channeled from Chicago to Crest Hill, Joliet, Channahon, Minooka, Romeoville and Shorewood, suburban communities that make up the "Grand Prairie Water Commission" (GPWC).

The GPWC formed after the Illinois State Water Survey determined the suburbs' current water source, a nearly century-old aquifer, is quickly depleting and by 2030, will no longer be able to meet demand.

"Initially, this will serve about 250,000 residents, and it can expand up to about half a million," said Clarence DeBold, the chairman of the GPWC and the mayor of Shorewood.

The $1.4 billion dollar pipeline is made up of multiple projects over five years, beginning in Durkin Park.

The water will be treated in Chicago, where the water system has an extensive treatment process, eliminating the need for water softeners.

"This project is an example and testament to what local governments can do when they come together and work collaboratively,"said John Noak, the Mayor of Romeoville.

Participating communities are relying on low interest loans from state and federal agencies to finance the project, though they do say residents will pay more for water over time.

"Joliet already had very low rates to begin with, so we do expect rates will approximately double," said Allison Swisher, the director of public utilities in Joliet. "We’ve been slowly incrementing that increase over the past few years."

Rep. Lauren Underwood, who represents the 14th district in Congress, says she is also working to secure federal investments to offset construction costs.

"We’re working to get $5 million for fiscal year 2026," said Underwood.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the project will ensure the continuous supply of high quality water to neighbors who need it, while also bringing new and significant revenue to Chicago's water system.

"As an additional benefit to Chicago, the GPWC has provided more than $2 million to the park district to fund improvements and new amenities at several Chicago parks," said Johnson.

Officials are targeting a completion date of mid 2030.

