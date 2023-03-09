Connor Murphy Expects Blackhawks Participation in Pride Night

Murphy expects Blackhawks participation in Pride Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild joined Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov in declining to wear their Pride jerseys.

Despite the controversy around the subject, Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy fully expects his team to participate on the night. The Hawks' Pride night is March 26 against the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center.

“It is a bit disappointing,” Murphy said to The Athletic. “It seems like we have so many other nights, and nobody raises any issues. Hockey is about inclusion, about growing the community and the game. I don’t see why anyone would have a need to feel like they don’t support a certain group. If it’s about the game and about bringing everyone together and about equality, everyone should always be supportive of that.”

The list of refusals has grown, including the New York Rangers ditching their Pride night efforts. Murphy mentioned his surprise at the recent upbringings, saying Pride night and the NHL's collective efforts are not a "new subject."

Murphy also said, according to the report, the Hawks' marketing team updates them on what jerseys they will wear each night. Piggybacking on that line of communication, the President of business operations, Jaime Faulkner, stated the team explains the reasoning behind the jerseys. The Hawks want to educate their players about the sweaters they don.

“We want them to understand if I’m going to ask you to wear a jersey, you know why you’re wearing the jersey," Faulkner said.

The Hawks refuse to shed light on the "outliers" who combat their efforts. According to CEO Danny Wirtz, the Hawks know where they stand in the matter and won't let anyone change their views.

When asked what would happen if someone opposed their views, Wirtz answered strongly.

“That doesn’t change how this organization, how we feel about these things, how we will support these things, how we will do all the things we have to do to make our sport better,” he said. “I actually don’t want to give a lot of energy to the outliers.

"I want to give it to the stuff that’s working and the players that are behind it, the players that are committed to this, our employees (to whom) this is really important. That’s really where we want (to focus our) energy.”

