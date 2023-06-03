Connor Bedard first CHL player to win three season awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Connor Bedard, the presumed No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL draft to the Chicago Blackhawks, set a hockey milestone on Friday.

The CHL prospect won the league's top prospect award, the leading scorer award and the David Branch CHL Player of the Year Award. He became the first CHL player in history to win all three prizes.

The first player in CHL history to win the David Branch Player of the Year, Top Scorer Award and Top Draft Prospect Award in the same season 🤯 #CHLAwards pic.twitter.com/jz8l5IXtkh — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 3, 2023

With the Regina Pats this past season, the 17-year-old prospect notched 143 points comprised of 71 goals and 72 assists. He stuffed the stat sheet in an astonishing 57 games in the WHL.

The season prior, he scored 100 points over the course of the season. He nailed down 51 goals and 49 assists in 62 games. Now, on the fringe of entering the NHL, he leaves his CHL legacy behind as one of the league's best players to come through their system.

In May, the Blackhawks won the rights to the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft at the end of June. There's no doubt general manager Kyle Davidson will select Bedard to become the franchise's next cornerstone.

And Bedard's accolades from the CHL inevitably prove his potential to transcend the game of hockey and provide long-term success for the Blackhawks.

