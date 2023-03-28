Connor Bedard Debuts Patrick Kane-Inspired Mullet

Bedard debuts Kane-style playoff mullet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a preposterous regular season that saw him solidify his position as the top-ranked prospect in this year’s NHL Draft, Connor Bedard is pulling out all the stops as he hopes to guide the Regina Pats to a Western Hockey League title.

Bedard, who racked up 71 goals and 72 assists in just 57 games for the Pats this season, has made a significant alteration to his look ahead of the postseason, and his inspiration is none other than former Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

https://twitter.com/WHLPats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WHLPats playoff hair: Bedard has entered the chat …says his inspiration was from none other than Patty Kane pic.twitter.com/DYpLrLcq1A — Brit Dort (@britdortCTV)

Kane rocked the playoff mullet on several occasions for the Blackhawks, most-notably when the team won the 2010 Stanley Cup for their first championship in nearly 50 years.

Of course, Blackhawks fans will hope that Bedard will have similar success, but then follow that up with selection by the team in the upcoming draft.

Currently, the Blackhawks have an 11.5% chance of landing the top-overall pick in the draft, just one point behind the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets for the worst record in the NHL.

The WHL playoffs will start on Friday, with the Pats taking on the Saskatoon Blades in the best-of-seven first round series.

Blackhawks fans will be keen to pay attention to the Seattle Thunderbirds, as prospects Kevin Korchinski, Nolan Allan and Colton Dach will suit up against the Kelowna Rockets.



Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.