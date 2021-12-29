Congressman Bobby Rush Tests Positive for COVID-19

Congressman Bobby Rush has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced late Monday evening.

“After being notified of a recent exposure, I tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” Rush said in a statement.

“Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and recently received my booster shot. I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms. I will be quarantining and following the latest guidance from the CDC and the Chicago Department of Public Health.”

Rush, 75, encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and get a booster shot as soon as possible.

It’s not the first time Rush’s health has made news.

He was diagnosed with salivary gland cancer in 2008 and underwent jaw surgery.