President Joe Biden Wednesday released a statement urging congress to act on gun control legislation after a man allegedly killed eight people, seven of whom were family members, in Joliet earlier this week.

"Jill and I are praying for the family members of the eight victims killed in Joliet, Illinois, and for the broader community devastated by these tragic shootings," the statement read in part, adding that federal law enforcement agencies assisted Joliet police with the investigation.

"This tragedy underscores why I am doing everything in my power to keep guns off our streets and out of the hands of those who seek to harm themselves or others," the statement went on to say.

Biden's full statement can be found below:

It is within our power to stop the epidemic of gun violence tearing our communities apart. Congress must act now.

The statement came several days following a manhunt for 23-year-old Romeo Nance, who was suspected of killing eight people in Joliet. Nance later died by suicide following a confrontation with police in Texas.

Wednesday night, Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, Nance's girlfriend, was arrested during an investigation into the killings as detectives believe she made statements to prevent the apprehension of 23-year-old Romeo Nance, who died by suicide following a confrontation with police in Texas.

Cleveland-Singleton, 21, is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

Authorities determined that Cleveland-Singleton was Nance's girlfriend and the mother of his 3-year-old son during an investigation into the shootings at 2212 West Acres Road in Joliet.

The whereabouts of Nance's 3-year-old son were unknown in the aftermath of the shootings, with detectives later learning that the boy and his mom may be with Cleveland-Singleton's mother and grandmother in Plainfield.

Seven of the eight victims in several weekend shootings in Joliet died in two residences in the 2000 block of West Acres Road Sunday, with authorities releasing new timelines. Natalie Martinez has the story.

Monday evening, detectives traveled to a home in the 15000 block of Joliet Road in Plainfield and located both Cleveland-Singleton and her son, police said.

Authorities said Cleveland-Singleton agreed to be transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning on the homicides.

Police said that after questioning, detectives believe that Cleveland-Singleton obstructed justice, with her statements later reviewed by the Will County State's Attorney's Office who approved one count of obstruction of justice.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.