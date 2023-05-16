Fox Lake

Conflict Between Brothers Ends in Gunfire, Leaving 1 Dead and the Other Critically Injured in Fox Lake

Police in suburban Fox Lake say one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a long-standing conflict between the two ended in gunfire Tuesday.

At approximately 1:05 p.m., officers were called to a restaurant in the first block of West Grand Avenue for a call of shots fired.

Officers found a 63-year-old man lying outside of the restaurant, and a 56-year-old man inside of the restaurant, both of whom had suffered gunshot wounds.

According to an investigation, the men are brothers, and had previously co-owned the restaurant. The older brother traveled to the restaurant Tuesday to confront his sibling, who still owns the establishment.

During an argument, the 63-year-old pulled out a weapon and shot his brother. The 56-year-old was able to get outside, but his brother continued firing shots, striking him multiple times.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 63-year-old man apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, and an investigation remains underway.

