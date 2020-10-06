Condé Nast Traveler Names Chicago ‘Best Big City' in U.S. for 4th Straight Year

For the fourth year in a row, the city of Chicago has been voted the “Best Big City” in the United States by Condé Nast Traveler.

"We all already knew it," Mayor Lori Light tweeted Tuesday, "but @CNTraveler just confirmed it (again!). Chicago is THE BEST big city in America."

The voting was conducted as part of an annual survey of Condé Nast readers. New York had won the “Big City” prize in 2015 and 2016, but Chicago is now the reigning four-time champion.

"It's no wonder Chicago is topping this list again," Condé Nast Traveler wrote. "A world-class destination known for its impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene, it’ll take several repeat visits to get through your list of must-dos.

"Most people start with the downtown—from the Magnificent Mile, ritzy Gold Coast, and funky Old Town, not to mention the business-oriented Loop—but there are 77 neighborhoods to explore, where you'll find cutting-edge restaurants, chilled-out corner bars, and, no matter where you go, some of the most pleasant people you'll find anywhere."

The publication noted that because of the coronavirus pandemic, readers made their picks when almost no one was traveling, making this list special.

"So the names in this year’s edition are the ones that brought you comfort, that you still connected with long afterward, that got you through the months without travel."