Condé Nast List Reveals the Best Things to Do in Chicago This Summer

Condٞé Nast Traveler released a new list earlier this month of the best things to do in the city of Chicago, and while some usual suspects naturally made the cut, some under-the-radar offerings were also highlighted by the publication.

The publication certainly hit on items that most visitors to the city would recognize, including the Art Institute and Wrigley Field, but residents will recognize and appreciate the attention to detail on the list thanks to some noteworthy inclusions.

Those include a visit to The Salt Shed music venue, a performance space that residents in the old Morton’s Salt Factory on the North Side.

Acts coming to the Salt Shed this summer include The Hold Steady, Tove Lo, Le Tigre and more.

Speaking of live music, The Green Mill Cocktail Lounge in Uptown also made the list. The lounge of course serves wicked drinks, but also features live jazz music and poetry performances.

For those seeking out a bit of history, the Midway Plaisance Park can fit the bill. Located in Hyde Park, the Midway is a public park that is one mile long by 220 yards wide, and was a centerpiece of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. Jackson Park is at the Midway’s east side, featuring the iconic Wooded Island, the Statue of The Republic, and other noteworthy features dating back to the event that put Chicago on the world stage.

Other noteworthy sites, including the Garfield Park Conservatory and the activity of urban kayaking along the Chicago River also made the list of 23 attractions worth visiting, which you can find on the Condé Nast website.