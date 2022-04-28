Concerns Raised About Busy Chicago Intersection Where Cyclist Was Killed

After the death of a beloved cyclist, family and friends are asking the city of Chicago to address safety concerns at a major downtown intersection used by thousands every day.

Gerardo Marciales was fatally struck by a vehicle at Balbo Drive and Lake Shore Drive near Buckingham Fountain in late February. Jaime Bolognone, Marciales' fiancé, described him as the kindest, most generous person she has ever known.

"We don’t want any other family to have to go through what we’ve been through," Bolognone said as she spoke at a vigil in her late fiancé's honor.

At the request of Marciales' family, the group Bike Lane Uprising held a "ghost bike vigil" where attendees memorialized his life, but also raised awareness about the dangers cyclists have seen at the busy intersection.

"Today, we’re here for Gerardo, but there’s nothing saying that we’re not going to be here for your loved one next," said Christina Whitehouse, founder of Bike Lane Uprising.

Several people shared concerns, including one participant who showed video of multiple close calls with drivers.

"This has happened to me multiple times where I have become inches from being hit, and my tours have become inches from being hit," said Mike Perrino, a tour guide.

The Chicago Department of Transportation told NBC 5 it plans to put new street markings in place and bollards to restrict drivers from using the left turn lane for other purposes.

The driver who struck Marciales has not been named, but was cited for disobeying lane markings, according to Chicago police.