Concerned About Your Kids’ Remote Learning? Experts Give Tips, Guidance

Parents concerned about the challenges of e-learning are being encouraged to stay calm, according to education experts who said children are going to be secure on the things they need coming back to school in the fall.

Dana Davenport of Naperville, a lawyer who is also helping her two children with their remote learning, told NBC 5 she is concerned with their ability to move forward grade-wise and if they have had enough time.

“I’m also trying to go with the flow. I think a lot of this is about being nimble, being gentle with yourself if you’re not a trained teacher or professional,” Davenport said.

Wheaton District 200 superintendent Dr. Jeff Schuler said he thinks it is natural for parents to be concerned. However, he said schools will help kids be supported and navigate through remote learning.

“If they take advantage of the opportunity to really get secure on the work that’s being done, kind of renew, redo, take advantage of the unique opportunity that we have, I do believe that kids are going to be secure on the things they need coming back in the fall,” Schuler said.

Education officials urge parents to set reasonable expectations for the family and to find a balance between following your e-learning plans and getting some time for physical and fun activities.

According to District 200, parents should begin and end the day by checking in with their child. Ask what assignments they have and if there is anything they need help with and ask if they completed all of their assignments or need more time.

Liz Kline, vice president of Education for Common Sense Media, said we do not yet know the long-term impact that e-learning will have on children. But she said kids are learning valuable skills, in addition to academics.

“It’s an important life skill to be able to navigate through perplexity and the unknown and these are important and valuable that we as parents can be teaching our kids,” Kline said.