Auto Parts Store Robbery Suspect Shot by Manager With Concealed Carry License: Chicago Police

The store manager of a Calumet Heights auto parts store, who possesses a concealed carry license, shot a man who tried to rob the establishment Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The robbery was reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue. According to authorities, a male suspect, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, entered the auto parts store, produced a gun and demanded an unknown amount of money from the cash register. The store manager then produced their own gun and fired shots, striking the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.