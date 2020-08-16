Concealed Carry Permit-Holder Injured by Gunshot Returns Fire, Striking Gunman in Torso: Police

Chicago police say a man fired shots after another man opened fire Sunday in the city's Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

According to officials, a 24-year-old FOID and concealed carry cardholder was in a vehicle on the street when another 24-year-old man opened fire, striking the man in the vehicle in the right shoulder.

Police said the man in the vehicle then produced his own firearm and began shooting, striking the initial shooter in the torso.

Both men were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, according to officials.

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of W. Wrightwood at approximately 2:06 p.m., police said. Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.