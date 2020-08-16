Chicago Violence

Concealed Carry Permit-Holder Injured by Gunshot Returns Fire, Striking Gunman in Torso: Police

Luces patrulla
ShutterStock

Chicago police say a man fired shots after another man opened fire Sunday in the city's Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

According to officials, a 24-year-old FOID and concealed carry cardholder was in a vehicle on the street when another 24-year-old man opened fire, striking the man in the vehicle in the right shoulder.

Police said the man in the vehicle then produced his own firearm and began shooting, striking the initial shooter in the torso.

Local

Chicago Cubs 4 mins ago

Cubs Lose Third Game in a Row Sunday

Chicago White Sox 17 mins ago

White Sox Hit 4 Home Runs in a Row in 7-2 Win Over Cardinals

Both men were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, according to officials.

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of W. Wrightwood at approximately 2:06 p.m., police said. Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us