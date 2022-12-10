Loop

Concealed Carry Holder Wounds 2 Suspects in Loop Shootout

A man shot and wounded two suspects after at least one began shooting in his direction early Saturday in the Loop.

The 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, who has his Firearm Owner Identification Card and Concealed Carry License, returned fire and struck two suspects, police said.

Two men, both 22, went to Northwestern Hospital where they were placed in custody, officials said.

One man was shot in the left knee, while the other suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said. Both were listed in good condition.

The CCL/FOID holder wasn’t injured.

One other suspect involved in the incident wasn’t in custody.

