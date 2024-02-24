chicago crime

Concealed-carry holder shoots suspect during attempted robbery at business along Jewlers Row

The suspect was located by police and taken to an area hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

By Matt Stefanski

A concealed-carry holder shot an attempted robbery suspect late Saturday morning at a store along Chicago's Jewelers Row, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 10:58 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Wabash, according to Chicago police. Authorities explained that a suspect entered a business and attempted to take property, at which point an individual opened fire, striking the offender.

The person who fired shots possesses a concealed-carry license and a Firearm Owners' Identification Card, police said. Following the shooting, the offender fled the business without any items.

The suspect was located by police a short time later and taken to an area hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

No one else was injured, police said.

Charges were pending late Saturday afternoon as detectives continued to investigate.

