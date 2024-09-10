Concealed carry holder shoots intruder breaking into daughter's bedroom: Chicago police

A Chicago mother, who is a concealed carry holder, quickly sprang into action when an intruder entered her daughter's bedroom window on Saturday night.

The woman and her 18-year-old daughter were still shocked two days later, when they recounted the frightening ordeal at their apartment in the city's South Shore neighborhood. Both asked that NBC Chicago protect their identities.

The daughter explained she had just finished taking a shower when she noticed the intruder.

"When she came out, I saw she was pale, and said, there is a guy coming in," the mother recounted.

Christopher Grady, 36, was arrested after scaling their apartment building near East 69th Street & South Oglesby Avenue and climbing in the window, police said.

The mother said she acted out of self-defense to protect her children and opened fire.

"I told him, 'What are you doing? I have a gun!' and he continued," she explained. "So, I fired a warning shot and went in and called the cops."

Grady was hit once in the leg.

As of Monday, he was recovering from his injury and facing an attempted burglary charge.

For their family, their peace and their privacy were destroyed.

"My children, their safety is definitely in the top of things that has to happen, they have to be secure," mother said.

Grady remained behind bars on Monday and was set to make another court appearance later in the week.