Concealed-carry holder opens fire after being stabbed by teen girl near 31st Street Beach

A woman possessing a valid concealed-carry license shot a teenage girl who stabbed her late Saturday night near Chicago's 31st Street Beach, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 11:34 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive. According to police, a 17-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman got into an argument when the teen stabbed the woman in her right arm with a sharp object.

The 26-year-old, who possesses a concealed-carry license and Firearms Owners Identification Card, produced a gun and fired shots, striking the teenager in the left shoulder, police stated. The 26-year-old was taken to an area hospital and said to be in good condition.

The teenager was taken to the hospital and was later treated and released. She was later taken into custody, police said.