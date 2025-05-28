A shootout between two drivers, one a concealed carry license holder, ended with a car crashing into a building in a Chicago neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

Police said a 23-year-old man was driving eastbound just before 10 p.m. near the 7700 block of Belmont Avenue in the city's Dunning neighborhood when he was involved in a "road incident" with another driver traveling in the same direction.

That driver pulled out a gun and fired shots at the 23-year-old. The 23-year-old, a concealed carry holder, then opened fire back, police said.

The other driver ultimately crashed into a building and the driver fled the scene.

Police said no injuries have been reported so far in connection with the incident.

Investigators spent the night searching for shell casings along Belmont Avenue. Bullet holes could be seen in the passenger side window of the car that hit the building.