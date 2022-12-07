Concealed Carry Holder Fatally Shot With Her Own Gun by Intruder

A concealed carry holder was fatally shot with her own gun by an intruder inside a home in Burnside on the Far South Side Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police

The woman, 22, was in her residence in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when another woman entered and the two began arguing just before 3:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

The intruder took a gun from the 22-year-old and shot her in the chest, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

The other woman fled the scene. No one was in custody.