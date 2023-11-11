Concealed carry holder allegedly shot woman during fight inside Englewood apartment, police say

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting after a fight Saturday afternoon inside an Englewood apartment on the South Side.
About 2:25 p.m., the woman, 28, was fighting with another woman inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Loomis Boulevard when she was shot in the right arm by a 26-year-old woman, Chicago police said.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
The younger woman had a valid firearm owner’s identification card and concealed carry license.
