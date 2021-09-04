‘Completely Uncalled For:' 2 Kids Shot at Back to School Event in East Garfield Park

A back to school event at an East Garfield Park gas station ended in sheer chaos and panic Saturday afternoon when shots were fired into a crowd, injuring three people, including a 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl.

At approximately 3:23 p.m., several people were outside the Citgo, 2959 W. Fulton Ave., when an unknown vehicle pulled up, and two people inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

"Some red SUV pulled up and just started unloading fully automatic weapons into this crowd of people," said Lamar Peterson, whose daughter and stepson were injured.

Both were taken to Rush University Medical Center and reported to be in good condition.

A third victim, a 25-year-old man, self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was said to be in good condition, authorities stated.

Peterson, who was one of the vendors at the event, said so many children were having a good time, explaining free popcorn and cotton candy were given away, and a bounce house was set up for kids to enjoy.

"It’s important to understand there was so many young babies out there when this tragedy took place," he said. "This was completely uncalled for, completely not understood."

For the father and stepfather, he never imagined a family friendly event would end like this.

"My kids were shot, so I’m quite angry right now," Peterson said.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.