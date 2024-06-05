Lake Zurich

‘Completely leveled': 1 dead after house explosion in northwest Chicago suburb

Firefighters and first responders were called to the scene for a report of an explosion and arrived to find "a home completely leveled," authorities said

One person was killed in a home explosion in a northwest Chicago suburb Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The explosion happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 23500 block of North Overhill Road in unincorporated Lake Zurich, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

The homeowner, a 77-year-old man, was unaccounted for after the explosion, but officials said Wednesday morning the body of an adult man had been recovered.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Lake Zurich
