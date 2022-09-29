Commuters Could See Traffic Woes as Fire Causes Closure of Dan Ryan, Stevenson Ramp

Thousands of commuters who use a ramp connecting two major Chicago expressways may run into traffic problems the next few days, or possibly weeks.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the ramp in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood that connects the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94) to the outbound Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55) closed Thursday due to a trash fire Wednesday that caused "significant damage" to the ramp's steel beams.

While IDOT says it is inspecting the bridge damage and evaluating what repairs must be done, the agency said that severe warping of the steel could lead to a long-term closure.

And while a detour is in place, IDOT says, motorists will have to exit I-55 (inbound), exit to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and reenter I-55 outbound.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.