Community Steps Up to Help Jefferson Park Ice Cream Shop Owners After Robbery

Residents in Chicago's Jefferson Park community have raised thousands of dollars for the owners of an ice cream shop who were injured during a violent robbery last week.

On Monday, Oct. 5, a man walked into El Sabor La Michoacanita, 4442 N. Milwaukee Ave., just before closing, and hit one of the owners, Luis, in the head and neck with a handgun. The unknown suspect then demanded money from Luis' wife and co-owner, Ana Romero.

Ana Romero was also struck with a gun, and is still coping with the trauma one week after the attack.

"Really scary for me and my family," she said, describing the attack.

Romero, who was already struggling because of coronavirus restrictions affecting her business, is now living in fear that such a horrible crime could happen again.

While Luis recovers at home, a close family friend is helping keep watch at the store.

"Anything they need, we're here for them," said family friend, Jose Chavarin.

Chavarin, along with another nearby business owner, organized an online fundraiser to help the couple with their hospital bills. In just a matter of days, they surpassed the goal of $5,000.

"For us it means that we know there’s people out there that actually support us and love what we do for them as a small business," said Yarely Gozalez Romero, the owners' 15-year-old daughter.

According to Chicago police, the suspect is a bald man, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and 230 pounds. He was wearing a black surgical mask and a black sweater.

Anyone with information about the crime or a potential suspect is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department.