Community Rallies Around Families of 4 Buffalo Grove High School Students Killed In Crash

A moment of silence was held Thursday night at High School District 214 board meeting to honor and remember the four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a tragic crash in Wheeling.

“Our hearts are heavy as we remember the four students taken from us way too soon in life,” said board president Alva Kreutzer.

As people in the community try to heal, local businesses are stepping up to show their support.

“This hits hard, it hits us,” said Staci Allan. “But to see how much people step up and just want to jump in and help, doing everything they can—I think that’s who we are.”

Allan, who is part of the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce and also serves on the Board of Education for District 21, lives just blocks away from the scene of the crash.

“I think my reaction, which was like everybody else’s reaction, is what can I do?” she said. “We’ve been able to continue on with the community conversations where to start and what to do next.”

She and a network of Latino business owners are starting a gift card drive to help the families of the teenage victims to show that they care and want to help during this difficult time.

“For me this is our chance to come together you know, help them because if not us then who?” said Laura Rodriguez, the owner of Alianza Hispana, Inc. in Wheeling.

The network group started a couple of months ago.

“This is a community, the Hispanic members of our community are very strong, and they’re going to come together and do a great job with this effort,” said Michael Putz, the executive director of the Greater Wheeling Chamber of Commerce.

From gift cards to meals, the owner of Grande Jakes Fresh Mexican Grill in Buffalo Grove is donating food Friday morning to teachers at Field Elementary School, where some siblings of the victims attend.

“It’s hard you know? I got kids at home too, too close to home” said owner Jacob Rodriguez. “It happened in our back door you know, but it's time to get together and be together and help wherever we can.”

While funeral arrangements are still being finalized for some of the victims, Allan said they are here for the families every step of the way.

“We are one BG, we are one Wheeling, we are Wheeling strong, and we will get through this together,” said Allan.

As for the gift card drive, the Greater Wheeling Chamber of Commerce said gift cards can be dropped off at the Alianza Hispana Office at 27 N. Elmhurst in Wheeling during the week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.