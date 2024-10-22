A community is in mourning after a teen was shot and killed during what his family called a violent robbery gone wrong while he headed to a concert in Chicago.

According to Chicago police, the teen was shot during an attack that occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Wolcott Avenue near West Warren Boulevard on Sunday night.

Jess Kendall was traveling with his girlfriend to the Lil Durk concert at the United Center. Kendall’s brother Thomas said multiple individuals approached his brother and girlfriend and demanded their belongings at gunpoint.

After a verbal altercation turned physical, Thomas Kendall said his brother tried to grab the weapon and the suspect opened fire, striking three people.

Jess Kendall was pronounced dead at an area hospital, while two other teens were also injured.

Now, suburban Elgin is in mourning after the attack, and neighbors and family alike are mourning Kendall’s death.

“He’s a beautiful kid. (He had) a bright future,” neighbor Enrico Galloway said.

Galloway said he lived next door to Kendall for five years, and that his daughter went to school with him.

“I heard it today when she went to school,” he said. “I didn’t know before. It’s sad. She was crying like crazy.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Kendall’s neighbors described him as an enterprising youth, happy to help with chores and anything else they needed. He was especially fond of mowing lawns for neighbors, a gesture that neighbors and family alike appreciated.

“He did small jobs for old people in the neighborhood. You know, everybody loved him,” Thomas Kendall said.

No suspects are in custody in the shooting, and an investigation remains ongoing.