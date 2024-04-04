Community meeting held for 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

A community meeting to discuss the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race was held Wednesday, as residents prepare for the second iteration of the unique race.

The race is scheduled for the weekend of July 6-7 this year, with organizers hoping for better weather while adjusting the race by shortening laps and optimizing the window of time for track activity.

"Saturday goes from 35 laps last year to 50 laps, it's called the loop 110. And then Sunday's race is goes from 100 laps down to 75 laps, which is called the Grant Park 165," NASCAR Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said.

Additionally, both Saturday's and Sunday's races will be broadcast on NBC, marking a change from 2023 when the Saturday race was broadcast on USA Network.

The event also aims to be more affordable for families this year, with kids 12 and under getting in for free on Saturday for the Xfinity Series race and general admission concerts. Youth tickets for Sunday are $45.

Pre-race preparations will begin on June 10, with the most significant closures expected to begin July 1.