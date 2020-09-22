skokie

Community in Mourning After Business Owner Gunned Down Tuesday

A 64-year-old business owner well-known for his kindness and generosity was killed Tuesday when he was shot while standing outside of one of his gas stations.

Mubashar Khan was unloading his car just outside of a BP gas station at the intersection of Washington and Western in Chicago at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire rang out. Khan was hit, along with a 17-year-old boy.

Witnesses report hearing between 10 and 12 shots at the scene, and no suspects are in custody.

Now, a community is in shock after Khan’s death, saying that they’ll “never forget” the business owner who gave so generously to anyone who needed it.

Malik Eejaz, a store manager who described Khan as a brother, was distraught after his death.

“I have a lot of memories with him. It’s really very sad,” he said.

Khan immigrated from Pakistan to the United States 35 years ago. He lived his own version of the American dream, ultimately owning three gas stations and raising his children in his new homeland.

“He was a wonderful guy,” friend Javed Rathore said. “Everyone liked him in the community and he always worked very hard.”

Countless individuals told emotional stories about Khan, including those who said he would never turn away a person in need.

“I didn’t have a job and I couldn’t pay for gas, and when I moved in over here, he let me fill up,” Joe Bulik said. “He told me to fill up and come back when I got a job (to pay him back.”

Chicago police say Khan was not the intended target. The 17 year old survived the shooting, but police have no update on the case tonight.

