Community in Mourning After Army Reservist and His Mother Die Within Days of Each Other Due to COVID-19

An Army reservist and his mother were honored at a visitation Wednesday at an Algonquin funeral home after both died of coronavirus-related complications within just days of one another.

Simon Zamudio, 34, and his mother, Glorida Cervantes Zamudio, were honored at a dual visitation Wednesday night.

“Nobody can believe it,” friend Heidi Ruiz said of the deaths.

Family members say that Simon brought his mother to an area hospital earlier this month when she wasn’t feeling well. Shortly after that, he became sick.

At just 34 years of age, the Carpentersville man died on May 22. His 70-year-old mother died just three days later.

“He was a very funny person. Very outgoing,” Simon’s high school friend Laura Rogers said. “He will definitely be missed. He will be protecting his family wherever he is.”

Simon Zamudio had just become a father, and he is being remembered as a wonderful husband to his wife Carina.

“I know they were a great couple,” Rogers said. “They were very fun together.”

Private funeral services will be held for both Simon and Glorida within the week.