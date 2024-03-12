Community group pushes for more support for possible Bears stadium in Arlington Heights

Amid news that the Chicago Bears have pivoted away from Arlington Heights and toward a stadium on Chicago's lakefront, Arlington Heights residents say they were caught off guard.

“I think we were a little shocked,” Ernie Rose, a committee member for the grassroots community group, Touchdown Arlington told NBC Chicago. “I think there has been an air of inevitability of the Bears coming to Arlington Heights, and I think this puts the position of the Bears in perspective that there are two legitimate options they’re considering.”

Touchdown Arlington is pushing for the Bears to plant new roots in the Northwestern suburb.

Rose said it’s time for the Village of Arlington Heights to push harder if it wants to be picked as the new home for the NFL team.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“It means tax dollars, support for our schools, support for charities, jobs, opportunities for our community,” Rose said of the perks of the team moving to town. “And we can’t lose the sight of the fact a mile from our downtown, we’d have a chance to see an NFL team and to see concerts.”

In a statement issued Monday, Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren confirmed the team’s new intent to stay in the city, writing in part:

“The team is committed to contributing over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy in the City of Chicago.”

The Mayor of Arlington Heights has not weighed in publicly on the team’s announcement.

On Tuesday, School District 214 issued this statement to NBC 5:

“The Bears signed an agreement to purchase the Arlington Park property in September of 2021. We understand that under new leadership and with a new Chicago mayor, the Bears must explore all options and do what is best for their organization, including the possibility of staying in Chicago, as they made clear with their latest announcement today. We still believe that Arlington Heights remains their best option, but any proposed development must be fair for all parties involved.”

“I’ve called it a silent majority of folks in Arlington Heights that want the Bears to come here and now is the time for those people to start rallying, and put some pressure on our municipal groups and community to get this thing done,” Rose said.