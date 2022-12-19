Community Forum to Focus on Northwestern University Stadium Renovations

Northwestern University

A forum is planned Monday evening to discuss plans to rebuild the football stadium at Northwestern University - a project some have shared concerns about, specifically regarding equity and inclusion.

The university's board in late September approved plans for the new 35,000 seat stadium, which would feature multiple seating levels, a canopy over the seating area, and numerous other future-leaning designs.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the plan would require the demolition of Ryan Field, and the new stadium would be constructed on the site, with a targeted opening date of 2026.

Rev. Michael Nabors, pastor at Second Baptist Church and president of the Evanston/North Shore NAACP, explained he wants Northwestern to answer the question of equity regarding the project.

"We're going to be talking about literally hundreds and 1000s of jobs, not only in the construction of it, but afterwards when it's a permanent arena," he said.

Nabors said he wants to make sure the proposed renovations of the iconic field benefit the city's diverse community.

“We're not just talking about African Americans, we're talking about Latin X community, which is a burgeoning community as well, and women," he said.

The pastor has planned a community forum at his church 7 p.m. Monday to discuss the project. Residents will have the chance to hear from Northwestern University President Michael Schill and Athletic Director Dr. Derrick Gragg.

