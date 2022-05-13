Community Farm to Open in Chicago Suburb with No Grocery Stores

Three acres in south suburban Sauk Village may soon impact how the community eats.

The It Takes A Village Community Farm, located on the grounds of Grace United Church of Christ, will offer residents access to organic fruits and vegetables.

It'll be a major benefit to residents as the nearest grocery stores aren't located in the village, but are several miles in either direction.

“Not only are we going to be supplying food pantries with food, we are really hoping to be able to branch out and supply schools with organic fruits and vegetables,” said Pastor Melody Seaton of Grace United Church of Christ.

The farm is expected to produce around 50,000 pounds of organic produce a year.

It Takes a Village Community Farm is a partnership between the church, Just Roots Chicago, an organization that partners with others to open urban community farms, and Good Vibes Farm, a Chicago farm focused on spreading positivity.

“Our whole goal is not just to grow the food, but to grow it with and for the community and kind of equip people with the skills and the resources they need to be able to do this at home or wherever else it might be,” said Sean Ruane of Just Roots Chicago.

The farm will host an open house Saturday, May 14 from 9 am to noon at 2500 223rd St. west of Torrence Avenue.