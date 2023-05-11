Community Expresses Frustration After 2 Killed, 3 Wounded in Englewood Shooting

A community is reacting with shock, and anger, after a shooting left two people dead and three others hurt in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Thursday night.

“I just seen families pull up going down to console the family members down the street,” said neighbor Darryl Smith.

Smith lives nearby and said many kids were playing outside when someone started firing down the street.

“All I do is pray that people let these kids enjoy their summer, enjoy their life,” he said. “Just stop the shooting—it’s too much.”

The shooting happened near 61st and Union Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

“A vehicle approaching Union, two individuals exited that vehicle and the two indiviudals began firing down the street striking five individuals,” said Chicago police deputy chief Matt Cline.

Police said two men, a 19-year-old and a 26-year-old were killed. Three other victims, a woman and two males were shot in the arm expected to survive. The victims range in age from 17 to 26 years old.

“I know several victims are of family,” said Deputy Chief Cline. “I can’t tell you specifically about all of them.”

A woman told NBC 5 off camera her 26-year-old cousin was among the victims. They were sitting in the car in front of a relative’s house when bullets hit their vehicle. Police found at least 25 shell casings at the scene.

“It frustrates you even more that we can’t have a good 80 degree free summer day without shooting,” said Smith.

A police source told NBC 5 one of the victims was shot at least ten times. For neighbors, like Smith, he’s pleading for an end to the gun violence.

“There’s so many disagreements and disputes out here now you just have to be aware and keep your head on swivel,” he said.