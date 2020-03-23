Community Donations Help Restaurants, Provide Meals for Health Workers in Naperville

A wave of private donations in suburban Naperville is helping to feed hospital workers and keep local restaurants infused with cash as the world takes measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has raised more than $25,000 since last Wednesday in an effort to help restaurants and provide hot meals to front line medical workers, police officers and firefighters.

“The generosity of this community is great and what we can do with that just exceeds our expectations,” said Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Respiratory health staff workers at Edward Hospital received dozens of cheesesteaks from Balboa’s Cheesesteaks on Monday afternoon.

“The idea of having this kind of nutrition support as well as the morale booster for our staff is terrific,” said Joseph Dant, President & CEO of Edward Hospital.

Erika Labere of Balboa’s Cheesesteaks told NBC 5 it was amazing to be able to give back to the community.

“That keeps us going as the restaurant that we are,” Labere said.

According to Risvold, the plan is to create a revolving menu and continue providing the meals to hospital workers, police officers and firefighters.

A total of 25 restaurants have signed up to participate.