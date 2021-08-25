Community Donates Gifts to Make Birthday Special For Son of Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez

The family of Chicago Police officer Carlos Yanez said they are feeling overwhelmed and feeling thankful for the love and kindness everyone has shown to them over the past couple of weeks.

“We’re embracing all the love you know and all the support and we’re grateful for everything that they done,” said Yanez’s cousin Balvina Ranney.

The family shared a new video of the officer on social media. He’s now in rehab. Wednesday marking his 7th anniversary with the Chicago Police Department.

“He is so grateful and that’s what he says, I love you all because he couldn’t do it without everybody,” said Ranney.

The officer is making progress, according to the family. They said they’re taking it day by day and knows he’s in good hands.

“Carlos has a very strong faith and we want to make sure that he know we’re all here with him,” said Ranney. “We can’t be there but we’re praying with him and the family.”

The family said his son CJ is the driving force for him to get better. He turns three next week.

“He takes after his dad with that smile,” said Yanez’s aunt Nora LaPorta. “Every time you see him he smiles. You know that kinda lit up Carlos’ heart, his faith.”

A family friend wants to make CJ’s birthday extra special this year, collecting gifts for a surprise delivery on Sept. 1.

“They saw her post and they’re like, we’re going to drop it off, there’s people from Kentucky, there’s Florida,” said Ranney. “She was just like overwhelmed.”

Gifts can be dropped off at the office of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 7. Family said they can’t thank the community enough for the ongoing support.

“I can’t say anything more, but thank you and keep on praying,” said Ranney. “Just keep on praying because this journey is a long one, but he’s going to pull through.”