Community Alert Issued For Logan Square After 3 Attempted Sexual Assaults Over 1-Month Span

Police on Sunday issued Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood a community alert after 3 women reported being attacked over a period of less than 30 days.

At least one of the women reported being attacked in broad daylight, and officials say it appears the same person committed each assault.

Each of the attacks took place in the same area, on the same street.

When and Where Police Say the Attacks Took Place

April 11

The first incident occurred on Monday, April 11, when the suspect went to a building in the 2000 block of North Humboldt Park Boulevard and knocked on the door of a 36-year-old woman, police said. He asked if a particular female lived in the building, then continued a conversation, at which point the offender attempted to enter the woman's unit, police said. The victim pepper sprayed the offender, and he then ran out of the building.

May 5

About three weeks later, a 39-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the 1600 block of North Humboldt Boulevard. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, an unknown individual followed the victim from behind and grabbed her as she entered her building, authorities said. He then slammed her head against the wall before sexually assaulting her, police stated.

May 7

The most recent attack occurred Saturday, when a 36-year-old woman was attacked entering her building. The offender approached the woman behind, grabbed her and placed a black bag over her head, police said. The woman screamed, causing the offender to run eastbound down a nearby alley, according to authorities.

According to police, the suspect was said to have been wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask and stand between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

In each of the attacks, the victim reported the offender wearing a construction vest or Amazon vest.

Officials are asking residents in Logan Square community alert to be aware of their surroundings, and report to police any suspicious activity immediately, specifically in cars parked unattended in vacant lots and alleys.

No one was in custody, and detectives may consider going door-to-door in the neighborhood as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incidents or a possible suspect is asked to call police at 312-746-6554.