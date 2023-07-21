Community alert issued as police search for Lincoln Park sexual assault suspect

Chicago police have issued a community alert as officers search for a suspect who was seen sexually assaulting a woman in Lincoln Park earlier this month.

Police said that just before 3:30 a.m. on July 8, a woman was entering a residence vestibule when the suspect followed immediately behind before sexually assaulting her in the 1900 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

According to authorities, the man fled the area afterwards.

For Wendi Taylor Nations, a longtime Lincoln Park resident and member of the Ranch Triangle Community Organization, the assault has left her shaken up.

"It really shakes your sense of safety," Taylor Nations told NBC Chicago.

Taylor Nations added that the victim was just visiting Chicago, and was considering moving to the city.

She said that neighbors getting to know one another is a helpful way to keep a watchful eye on possible nearby crime.

"Know your neighbors. Maybe not the number one way to fight crime, but way up there. Nothing solves crime better than a nosey neighbor," Taylor Nations said.

Anyone with information on the assault is encouraged to the Chicago Police Bureau of Detectives.