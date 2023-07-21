Lincoln Park

Community alert issued as police search for Lincoln Park sexual assault suspect

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police have issued a community alert as officers search for a suspect who was seen sexually assaulting a woman in Lincoln Park earlier this month.

Police said that just before 3:30 a.m. on July 8, a woman was entering a residence vestibule when the suspect followed immediately behind before sexually assaulting her in the 1900 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

According to authorities, the man fled the area afterwards.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For Wendi Taylor Nations, a longtime Lincoln Park resident and member of the Ranch Triangle Community Organization, the assault has left her shaken up.

"It really shakes your sense of safety," Taylor Nations told NBC Chicago.

Taylor Nations added that the victim was just visiting Chicago, and was considering moving to the city.

Local

Movies 2 hours ago

Upon release of ‘Oppenheimer,' Chicago siblings share family ties to Manhattan Project

entertainment 3 hours ago

Tony Bennett leaves behind legacy that has influenced countless jazz singers

She said that neighbors getting to know one another is a helpful way to keep a watchful eye on possible nearby crime.

"Know your neighbors. Maybe not the number one way to fight crime, but way up there. Nothing solves crime better than a nosey neighbor," Taylor Nations said.

Anyone with information on the assault is encouraged to the Chicago Police Bureau of Detectives.

This article tagged under:

Lincoln Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us