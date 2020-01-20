Community Alert Issued After Gresham Apartment Burglaries

Police are warning South Siders of a series of burglaries to apartments reported in recent weeks in Gresham.

In each case, someone entered the apartment though a window or back door, Chicago police said. Once inside, the burglars took items including wallets, purses, televisions, jewelry, cellphones, iPads and video game consoles.

The burglaries happened:

Between 6:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 1300 block of West 83rd Street

At 2 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1300 block of West 83rd Street

Between 4:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 1400 block of West 81st Street

At 12:45 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 8400 block of South Throop Street

Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 1400 block of West 81st Street.

A description of any suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.