Community Alert Issued After Gresham Apartment Burglaries

Police are warning South Siders of a series of burglaries to apartments reported in recent weeks in Gresham.
In each case, someone entered the apartment though a window or back door, Chicago police said. Once inside, the burglars took items including wallets, purses, televisions, jewelry, cellphones, iPads and video game consoles.
The burglaries happened:
- Between 6:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 1300 block of West 83rd Street
- At 2 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1300 block of West 83rd Street
- Between 4:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 1400 block of West 81st Street
- At 12:45 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 8400 block of South Throop Street
- Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 1400 block of West 81st Street.
A description of any suspects was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.
