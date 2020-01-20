gresham

Community Alert Issued After Gresham Apartment Burglaries

In each robbery, residents say valuables like purses and iPads were stolen.

By Sun-Times News Wire

Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 08: Ford Crown Victorias, being used as Chicago police cars, sit in a parking lot outside a police station September 8, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. Last month Ford saw sales of the Crown Victoria climb 140 percent compared with August 2010 as police departments began to stockpile the vehicle before Ford ended production at the St. Thomas, Ontario assembly line on August 31. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police are warning South Siders of a series of burglaries to apartments reported in recent weeks in Gresham.

In each case, someone entered the apartment though a window or back door, Chicago police said. Once inside, the burglars took items including wallets, purses, televisions, jewelry, cellphones, iPads and video game consoles.

The burglaries happened:

  • Between 6:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 1300 block of West 83rd Street
  • At 2 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1300 block of West 83rd Street
  • Between 4:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 1400 block of West 81st Street
  • At 12:45 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 8400 block of South Throop Street
  • Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 1400 block of West 81st Street.

A description of any suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

