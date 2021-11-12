Community Activists Surprise Chicago Carjacking Victim With Flowers

Community activist Andrew Holmes and members of his foundation wanted to do something special to lift up the spirits of a carjacking victim after seeing her story on NBC 5.

The 70-year-old woman, who’s battling stage four breast cancer, was carjacked Monday morning as she was leaving a bakery in Ukrainian Village. The incident was captured on surveillance video near Chicago Avenue and Leavitt Street.

Holmes surprised the victim with bouquets of flowers Friday night, leaving the victim speechless.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said people reached out to him after seeing our story of a 70-year-old woman carjacked in Ukrainian Village. Wanted to do something special to lift her spirits. He surprised her with flowers tonight. Suspect arrested in her case. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/Dig1RewnKo — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) November 13, 2021

Detectives told the victim’s family that a teenage boy was arrested in the case. The 17-year-old is believed to be connected to another carjacking in the area.