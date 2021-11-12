Ukrainian Village

Community Activists Surprise Chicago Carjacking Victim With Flowers

By Vi Nguyen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Community activist Andrew Holmes and members of his foundation wanted to do something special to lift up the spirits of a carjacking victim after seeing her story on NBC 5.

The 70-year-old woman, who’s battling stage four breast cancer, was carjacked Monday morning as she was leaving a bakery in Ukrainian Village. The incident was captured on surveillance video near Chicago Avenue and Leavitt Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Holmes surprised the victim with bouquets of flowers Friday night, leaving the victim speechless.

Detectives told the victim’s family that a teenage boy was arrested in the case. The 17-year-old is believed to be connected to another carjacking in the area.

This article tagged under:

Ukrainian VillageAndrew Holmescarjacking victim
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us