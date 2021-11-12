Community Activists Surprise Chicago Carjacking Victim With Flowers

Community activist Andrew Holmes and members of his foundation wanted to do something special to lift up the spirits of a carjacking victim after seeing her story on NBC 5.
The 70-year-old woman, who’s battling stage four breast cancer, was carjacked Monday morning as she was leaving a bakery in Ukrainian Village. The incident was captured on surveillance video near Chicago Avenue and Leavitt Street.
Holmes surprised the victim with bouquets of flowers Friday night, leaving the victim speechless.
Detectives told the victim’s family that a teenage boy was arrested in the case. The 17-year-old is believed to be connected to another carjacking in the area.